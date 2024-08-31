Reader’s Opinion | The need for intensive care in Hus has clearly decreased

Reader’s opinion|In the summer, the tasks of urgent patient care were completed on time and well.

Concerned intensive care physicians wrote that Husi’s savings jeopardized patient safety (HS Opinion 29.8.). One of the four emergency rooms of the Siltasaira hospital’s intensive care doctors was on break from June 24 to August 11. between, and the break continues again from September to the end of the year.

The pause is related not only to savings, but also to the limited number of anesthesiologists and intensive care physicians and, above all, to the strongly reduced demand for intensive care. From 2019 to 2024, Husi’s need for intensive care has decreased by a third. While in 2019 there were an average of 46 patients in Husi’s intensive care every day, this year there have been only 31 patients on average.

The decrease in the need for intensive care is an unexplained phenomenon for the time being, which is not only related to the number of surgeries requiring intensive care.

“ Patient safety is not compromised.

Summer experiences at the Bridge Hospital showed that all urgent patient care tasks were completed on time and well. The number of intensive care patients per emergency room is lower than in the intensive care units of other Finnish university hospitals.

However, there is still room for improvement in the new on-call arrangement. The biggest problem was the lack of arrangements that could enable a specialist doctor to be on duty in the intensive care area as part of a team of three doctors. This would be important for education.

About statistics it also became clear that the work of the intensive care workers had been distributed very unevenly. These matters will be organized in patient safety first in the future work division of the on-call staff, taking into account not only the three intensive care staff but also the five other anesthesiology and intensive care doctors on duty at Meilahti Bridge Hospital and Tower Hospital.

What does not change is the need to use the dwindling resources of specialized medical care precisely according to the needs of patient care. Patient safety is not compromised. The decreasing demand for intensive care and the growing demand for surgical care, as well as operating queues, cause the need to direct more of the limited resources and expertise of anesthesia and intensive care to operating room work.

Anne Vakkuri

vs. branch manager

Leena Vikatmaa

profit area manager, Akutti

Surgery and intensive care center, Hus

