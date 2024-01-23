Reader's Opinion | The Nature Conservation Act should not only focus on compensation for direct harm

A functioning nature value market is key for both companies and Finland's nature goals.

Lost in nature the economic effects are significant, and the understanding of this is growing among Finnish companies. It is exciting that many companies have already woken up to this challenge, seeing the preservation of biodiversity as central to their business. More and more companies are ready to invest on market terms in improving nature values, such as by restoring bogs and protecting the diversity of forests.

The new Nature Conservation Act, which regulates ecological compensation, is a significant step forward. The law enables companies to compensate for environmental damage caused by their operations by improving natural values ​​elsewhere.

However, current legislation only focuses on compensation for direct harm, which is restrictive in today's world. Many companies, such as those in the technology sector, produce environmental damage, but it is almost impossible to accurately determine the location and targeting of the environmental damage caused to different habitat types. In this case, the company cannot participate in the market regulated by the Nature Conservation Act.

It is important that the nature value market is not limited only to claims for compensation, but also broader claims for the protection or restoration of nature values ​​are enabled within the framework of the regulated market. This would not only promote the fight against nature loss more efficiently, it would also reduce the state's need for funding for measures to prevent nature loss.

We now have a unique opportunity to be pioneers in the fight against nature loss. With small but significant changes in legislation and market mechanisms, we can create a model that not only protects nature, but also inspires companies to actively participate in preserving biodiversity. This is an opportunity that Finland should not miss.

Risto Sulkava

scientific expert, chairman of the board

Hiilipörssi Oy

Niklas Kaskeala

chairman of the board, Compensate foundation

