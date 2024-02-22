Reader's Opinion | The national final exam also has positive effects

The negative effects of national tests should be compared with the benefits they achieve.

In his opinion piece (HS 20.2.) Laura Ketonen, Jukka Rantala and Juhani Rautopuro were criticized by a guest pen (HS 14.2.) made a proposal for the national final exam of elementary school. According to them, such experiments have far-reaching negative effects. However, the article gave a very one-sided picture of the research display. Based on the research, national tests can also have many positive effects on, for example, learning outcomes. Furthermore, although the research literature is abundant, there is little credible evidence of the effects of the assessment method used.

It is true that there are many challenges associated with national exams. In the light of research, the final assessment, or assessment in general, may for example focus the teaching too much on preparing for exams and cause students stress. In addition, there is a concern that such tests lead to public ranking lists of schools and thus to the inequality of schools. Organizing national exams also costs money. The realization of the disadvantages depends a lot on the details of the evaluation method used.

“ National exams could improve the learning results of boys in particular.

Experiments the negative effects should be compared to the benefits they achieve. National exams could improve the learning results of boys in particular, as research has shown that boys do better in competitive situations. Exams would also provide educationally valuable information about the performance of children and schools. In addition, the national final exams could promote equality between schools, when the grades used in the selection of secondary school students would be standardized. It is also difficult to obtain researched information about the factors affecting learning outcomes without comparable information on learning outcomes. The need to get information about these factors has been emphasized many times in the discussion about the decline in Finland's PISA success.

in Finland a line was chosen in the 1990s, according to which we do not systematically assess students' skills during and at the end of elementary school. It is unclear whether this option is better than the practices that are in use in our other key comparator countries, as well as in the other Nordic countries. It would be good to have a thorough discussion based on research data about such important educational policy decisions.

However, the decision on national exams is ultimately a political one. The implementation of possible evaluation reforms should be done in a way that produces reliable information about the consequences of the reforms and enables corrective actions if necessary.

Hannu Karhunen

research supervisor, Work and economy research Labore

Hanna Virtanen

research manager and academy researcher, Institute for Economic Research Etla

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.