Reader’s Opinion | The mundane nature of drinking has increased alcohol deaths

In the editorial (HS 7.12.) unnecessarily one-sided conclusions were presented about the alcohol policy changes of recent years. The 2018 law change brought stronger 5.5% alcoholic beverages to grocery stores. The Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) estimates that direct alcohol deaths will increase by 150. The final result, 160 deaths, seems to have been higher than predicted.

The negative change took place, even though the predicted drop in prices for stronger alcoholic beverages did not occur. The reason behind the increase in liver diseases is the everyday use of alcohol. The effects are first seen in heavy consumers of alcohol. The disadvantages of regular everyday drinking are different from those of a large one-time consumption.

“ Alcohol culture cannot be changed by legislation.

When talking about alcohol, you shouldn’t forget the basics. Alcohol causes the most health and social harm of all intoxicants. Alcohol use places a significant burden on social and health care and constitutes a significant risk factor, which is behind several chronic diseases and disability.

Alcohol culture cannot be changed by legislation. Decision-makers must use the means that are within their reach, such as influencing price and tax policy, as well as the availability and marketing of alcohol. According to international research data, these are still effective methods.

In Finland, bringing alcohol increasingly into everyday environments such as grocery stores would increase alcohol-related diseases and other harms.

The state’s exclusive rights system limits the retail sale of alcohol on public health grounds. About 370 Alko stores are a different matter in terms of availability than potentially more than 6,000 stores in the form of grocery stores, kiosks and take-out restaurants.

According to experts, the sale of wines in grocery stores would eventually bring spirits there. However, in the most recent population surveys, only 14 percent of citizens wanted spirits in the grocery store.

Political decision-makers should be especially careful in their decision-making regarding alcohol policy: The danger is drifting into a situation that is both exceptionally harmful in terms of the social and economic sustainability of society, but also contrary to the wishes of the citizens.

Increasing the availability of alcohol does not solve a single social problem, but threatens to introduce a number of new ones. The increase in the load on the social security system, which is already suffering from a lack of resources, is not the least of these.

Instead of new exemptions, it would be more beneficial from a public health perspective to lower the maximum strength of alcoholic beverages sold in grocery stores back to 4.7 percent, or according to the Swedish model to 3.5 percent.

Alcohol-related regulation must continue to be based on social and health aspects, and not on business interests limited to a single sector, such as grocery trade.

Niina Koivuviita

specialist in internal medicine and nephrology, chairman, Finnish Medical Association

