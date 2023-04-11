Reader’s Opinion | The mistreatment of people with developmental disabilities and the autism spectrum must stop

The resources and surprise inspections of the supervisory authorities must be increased and tougher sanctions than the current ones must be imposed on operators who break the law.

Disabled the child’s mother said in his column (HS 30.3.) that he is horrified by the fact that no one is interested in the rights of people with intellectual disabilities. The public has become aware of cases in which people on the autism spectrum and intellectual disabilities have been overmedicated, starved, isolated in their rooms for long periods of time and no stimulation or meaningful activities have been arranged for them. Those who work with people on the autism spectrum know that psychiatric drugs are commonly prescribed to autistic and intellectually disabled people who need strong support to curb behavioral problems.

Mistreatment of disabled people is a violation of human rights and also against the UN Convention on the Rights of the Disabled, to which Finland is also committed. The UN Convention on Disability also requires ensuring the realization of the right to self-determination and inclusion of autistic and intellectually disabled people who need strong support. The agreement protects the right to freedom and safety of disabled persons and prohibits cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

“ The goal must be that no one has to resort to restrictions.

Legislation the starting point is that self-determination is supported and restrictive measures are avoided whenever possible. The competence of the staff and the accessibility of the operating environment are key to preventing and reducing challenging behavior. The goal must be that no one has to resort to restrictions. There are many examples of housing units where things are in order. Everything starts from understanding the customer and responding to his individual needs. If the client is well, overmedication and restrictive measures are usually not necessary.

Tenders for housing services for people with autism and intellectual disabilities should include a sufficient number of personnel as a binding quality requirement, as well as the conditions for increasing and maintaining the autism and intellectual disability expertise of the staff of housing service units. Group sizes should be kept small. Research shows that more restrictive measures are used in large units with more than ten residents.

Supervisory authorities resources and surprise inspections must be increased and tougher sanctions than currently imposed on operators who break the law. The current control, which is strongly based on self-monitoring, is clearly not enough. We propose that in the next term of government, the possibility of establishing a new legal protection center in Finland, which would monitor and supervise the realization of rights according to the UN Convention on Disability, will be explored.

Susanna Hintsala

executive director, Developmental Disabilities Association

Risto Burman

executive director, Developmentally Disabled Support Association

The fairy tale Taiveaho

Executive Director, Autism Federation

