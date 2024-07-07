Reader’s Opinion | The meeting fee should be based on competence

Reader’s opinion|One person should have as few public duties as possible.

Kimmo Kajaste wrote about overlapping fiduciary duties of decision-makers (HS 5.6.) very. A person who is in many different tasks does not have time to familiarize himself with the issues being dealt with. One person should have as few public duties as possible.

I think attention should also be paid to meeting fees. Before the meeting, the participants should take an “exam” on the issues to be discussed. The reward would depend on how well those participating in the decision-making know the content of the issues to be discussed, even what is written in the meeting invitation about the issues to be discussed.

Of course, the decision-makers are interested in the various aspects of the meeting, but it would be good if they had even read the meeting invitation and the issues to be discussed. Unfortunately, some come to the meeting only to vote according to the lines agreed in advance.

Kausti Rantalainen

Helsinki

