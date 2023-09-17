Reader’s Opinion | The manta cage only inspires climbers

A clumsy fence structure cannot be the only possible solution, even technically or financially.

Havis Amanda the moralists who opposed the erection at the beginning of the last century seem to be finally getting what they want. The woman is shamefully put on display in a cage during the festive season. This must not be a feasible solution. As Ilona Törmikoski wrote (HS Opinion 8.9.)it is necessary to consider “an implementation method that increases the value of the statue and shows that Finns also have good taste”.

In our capital, there are relatively few visible historical layers and from a fairly short period of time. Even so, even the few are repeatedly attempted to be technicalized, as is the case now with Manta’s surroundings, or to be cleaned out of sight on ideological grounds, such as the World Peace statue and Lenin Park.

The result is a technocratically agitated urban environment, where culture and history – downright identity – are subordinated to the functions of the infrastructure. The aim is to eliminate topics of admiration, surprise or reflection. Many cruise tourists’ route from the harbor to the city center passes by Manta. Should the sign “Welcome to Finland! Feel safe, we keep women in cages”?

The narrow, practical evaluation plan is questionable. Anyone who has seen the Kauppator celebration, even in news videos, understands that the planned structure does not hold back, but rather inspires the climbers who are on the upswing.

The solution presented now seems to have been discussed only by those who decided on it. A clumsy fence structure cannot be the only possible solution, even technically or financially. A replica that can withstand the stresses of its place is just one of the obvious options. Our few monuments, and Havis Amanda in particular, deserve better.

Matias Komulainen

Helsinki

