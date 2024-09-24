Reader’s Opinion | The magazine I ordered arrived when I changed my street address to Finnish

We celebrate summers at a cottage in Kemiönsaari, where the local newspaper Annonsbladet is published. I have already ordered the magazine to my home address for a long time and turned it over to the cottage for the summer. This year, surprisingly, the magazine didn’t even come home after the cottage season ended. Of course, I complained to the magazine about it, but it didn’t help until the editorial team figured out to change the address in Swedish to Finnish. And vot! Now the magazine comes out normally.

I haven’t bothered to find out about the matter from the post office, because a) it’s difficult to get in touch and b) I’m unlikely to get a clear answer from there. However, it would be nice to know the reason why Posti can’t deliver the magazine to a Swedish address in Espoo.

Ilkka Temmes

Espoo

