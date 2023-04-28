Reader’s Opinion | The light traffic lanes of the crown bridges were put into use even before the tram connection

An early start of light traffic could make it easier for tens of thousands of city dwellers to travel.

Rivack The rapidly developing and much-needed Kruunusillat tramway offers a fast connection to the inner city from a large part of Laajasalo, also connecting Kalasatama directly to Hakaniemi. The bridges are a significant improvement to the area’s transport connections. They bring the versatile services of the inner city close to Laajasalo, but also the nearby nature of the Laajasalo area within reach of the inner city.

Bridges are intended for pedestrians, bicycle traffic and tram traffic. The start of the tram connection is planned to start in 2027, but it would be important that the light traffic lanes on the bridge be put into use even before the tram connection is completed. This is certainly possible to implement safely, as the wide bridge is mostly ready before the final start of the tram connection.

By starting light traffic early, it could make it easier for tens of thousands of city residents to travel even before the tram connection is completed. I wish this was possible in the world’s most functional city.

Niilo Toivonen

Resident of Kruunuvuorenranta, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.