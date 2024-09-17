Reader’s Opinion | The legacy of veterans must be cherished in the future as well

Reader’s opinion|Soon the veterans of our wars will be gone. That’s why we have to find new ways to remember the legacy of the veteran generation.

September The 5th marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Continuation War. Next spring, April 27 will be the same 80 years since the end of our war years. The war in Lapland ended at that time. This leads us to remember with gratitude veterans, men and women, and those who have fallen in wars. We gratefully remember everyone who took care of our country during and after the war years. Based on that, we have an independent Finland, currently the happiest country in the world.

The veterans’ legacy to us younger generations is peace and an independent homeland. Their legacy is also summed up in the slogan “no friend is left behind”, born especially on the front lines. It has been the basis for the development of Finland. We brought this up when we gathered at an event some time ago to think about the legacy of the veteran generation and passing it on to new generations.

There are only a few hundred veterans among us, most of them are women. Soon all the veterans will be gone. The celebration of National Veterans Day began in 1987. While on Memorial Day we remember those who have fallen in wars and crisis management missions, the idea of ​​Veterans Day has been to remember veterans living among us.

Celebrating Veterans Day has already changed, as veterans have hardly been able to participate in the events anymore. Remembering veterans and the legacy of the veteran generation should not be forgotten in the future, but new forms must be found for it. Rohkenen suggests that national veterans’ day should be made, for example, “national veterans’ heritage day”. There is no need to change the time of the day, but it may well continue to be April 27. The change could be decided next year, for example, when we have lived in a time of peace for 80 years.

Nurturing the legacy of the veteran generation also means passing it on to children and young people in each era. The week of Veterans Day or Veterans Heritage Day could be a good time to do it in cooperation with schools and educational institutions. The traditional organizations of veterans’ activities are good actors in this matter.

Toivo Loikkanen

Reverend, priest of veteran and traditional work, Savonlinna

