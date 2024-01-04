Reader's Opinion | The lawyer's fee can be submitted for assessment

According to good lawyer practice, the lawyer's fee must be reasonable and in accordance with regulations and the instructions of the Association of Lawyers.

Supplier Riika Nykänen wrote about legal costs and lawyers' fees in a real estate dispute (HS 29.12.2023). The story did not interview lawyers or the Bar Association and the Supervisory Board, which legally supervise them.

The activities of lawyers are based on the law and good lawyer practice. According to good lawyer practice, the lawyer's fee must be reasonable and in accordance with regulations and the instructions of the Association of Lawyers. Lawyers must follow the fee guidelines that bind them, which the delegation of the Bar Association tightened last summer. The instruction requires, among other things, that the consumer customer is always given a cost estimate. A lawyer must be loyal to his client and, in accordance with procedural regulations, take a position on the fees and expenses presented by the other party. Part of the trial is to demand one's own expenses to be paid by the other party and to take a stand on the expenses claims presented by the other party.

For reasons of competition law, the Association of Advocates cannot set prices for legal services, but the client can refer the lawyer's fee to the independent supervisory board operating in connection with the Association of Advocates. The members of the supervisory board, who also represent courts and universities, act under the judge's responsibility when giving recommendations in fee disputes.

Lawyers' fees have partly increased due to the prolongation of court processes, but the processes are expected to improve when the court receives additional resources for the year that has started in 2024. As prolonged legal processes significantly hinder the realization of legal protection, the Bar Association has presented in its working method reform measures to streamline and speed up processes. Our proposal is part of a long-term and concrete cooperation that we justice administration actors must do together to make the processes run smoothly.

Niko Jakobsson

general secretary

Finnish Bar Association

