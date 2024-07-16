Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Reader's Opinion | The launch of a major energy project in Pyhäjoki is still of interest

July 17, 2024
The site of the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant still has excellent technical and financial capabilities for a major energy production project supporting the clean transition.

Helsingin Sanomat article (HS 13.7.) sums up well the long and difficult history that Pyhäjoki’s Hanhikivi nuclear power plant has gone through. We would like to complete the understanding of the current situation a little. There is still no end point in terms of using the plot even for its original purpose.

The plot still has excellent technical and financial capabilities for a large-scale energy production project supporting the clean transition, which was verified in an extensive report published in the spring of this year. According to the report, the demand for electricity and the use of hydrogen in Finland will grow significantly in the future. The demand is largely met with renewable energy, but stable electricity production produced by nuclear power is also needed.

The interest of domestic and international energy sector operators in the development of the area has been clarified in the ongoing development project. There is still concrete interest in launching a major project in the energy sector in Pyhäjoki from both domestic and international operators.

The demolition of some buildings and structures by the property owner should not be hastily interpreted as a sign of the failure of plans to find a new project. Targeted demolition is related to the expiry of building permits at fixed times and partially to the incompleteness and unsuitability of buildings in terms of further development.

Sanfrid Lindblom

project manager

Matti Soronen

municipal manager

Pyhäjoki municipality

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

