Reader’s Opinion | The landscape effects of wind turbines must be reassessed

The guidelines for assessing wind turbines’ landscape effects are out of date. They should be brought up to date as a matter of urgency.

Pekka Väisänen attracted attention to the gigantic landscape change that happened and is currently happening in Finland (HS Mielipide 1.7.). The focus of the article was the effects of mines on landscapes. Even more extensive landscape modification takes place through wind power construction.

The most extensive environmental effects of wind turbines are visual. As the size and number of wind turbines increases, their visibility areas expand.

The number of onshore wind turbines built, under construction and planned in Finland is about ten thousand. When you add to this the plans for 1,000–2,000 offshore wind turbines, you get startling information about the national landscape effects. Those power plants take up 36,000 hectares of airspace as a million tons of glass and carbon fiber blades spin 250-300 meters above the horizon. If there is no wind, they are otherwise only in the landscape, causing visual disturbances and light pollution around the clock. Darkness and silence are part of the Finnish landscape, which is broken by wind turbines.

Ten thousand onshore wind farms with their maintenance roads and transmission lines take up about 80,000 hectares of land, meaning a major change in the natural landscape and the fragmentation of large, uniform forest areas. Offshore wind turbines destroy the landscapes of coasts and archipelagos and harm marine life, fishing and shipping.

The landscape effects of large wind turbines extend up to 30 kilometers away. When wind industry areas are planned close to each other, their combined effects on nearby and distant landscapes are dramatic.

The guidelines for assessing wind turbines’ landscape effects are out of date. They should be brought up to date as a matter of urgency. The landscape effects should be presented and evaluated in such a way that the rotating movement of the rotor is also illustrated and the observation photos are made correctly. The effects visible in the dark should also be modelled.

Just as Väisänen stated in his writing, the wind power projects are mostly in the hands of foreign companies, and they seem to have greater rights to Finnish landscapes than the Finns themselves.

The predicted explosive growth in the number of wind turbines now requires the definition of up-to-date landscape assessment guidelines for them.

Hannu Heinonen

forester, Luhanka

