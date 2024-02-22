Reader's Opinion | The land use change fee hits the countryside

In terms of climate goals, forests are just as valuable in the countryside as in cities.

Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry the working group proposes a land use change fee of 5,000 euros per hectare for forest clearing. The magnitude of the payment would be the same regardless of the use for which the forest would be cleared. According to the proposal of the working group, the fee would not be collected from the site plan areas.

Why is the working group only concerned about deforestation outside urban areas? In terms of climate goals, forests are just as valuable in the countryside as in cities.

To the growth centers in concentrated urban construction, the forest is really a disappearing natural resource – there is an opportunity to grow carbon sequestering plants on the field, but not on the asphalt. If there is something that should be collected briskly, it is for forests and fields being covered by urban construction.



Not a single hectare of field is cleared for nothing, but for the needs of Finnish food production. From the point of view of security of supply, it is necessary that food be produced in all parts of Finland in the future.

The effects of the fee would fall specifically on rural areas. If implemented, it would have the effect of increasing costs not only for field clearing but also for example for the construction of forest truck and cabin roads and the clearing of plots.

The additional costs of building large electricity transmission lines would be paid by electricity users, and it would not contribute to increasing the level of compensation received by landowners who lost their land.

Presentation as a whole, increases regional inequality. When implemented, the land use change fee is in fact a centralizing regional policy tool. As such it would comply Petteri Orpon (kok) the government's regional policy line, the goal of which is to accelerate the growth of large cities. Cities that, according to the government, do not exist at all in eastern Finland.

The government should examine the reasonableness of the proposal, especially in terms of the security of supply of food production, and refrain from putting the proposal into practice.

Vesa Kallio

MP (centre), Mikkeli

Tuomas Kettunen

Member of Parliament (central), Kuhmo

