Reader’s Opinion | The lack of starting places and the entrance exam reform keep young people in limbo

When the most desirable option can only be found at one university, the young person does not want to use the advantage of being a first-time applicant anywhere else.

Salla Tamsi has been raising his matriculation exam grades for years (HS 2.3.).

It would be time to admit that the university entrance exam reform did not go well in all respects. At the same time, when there is a shortage of professionals in various fields, we do not allow young people to study the field of their choice. It would be time to switch to a European model, where getting a place to study at a university would be easy, qualification would be done as the studies progress – or rather, if the studies do not progress – and switching to another faculty would be possible.

It has also been reported that study places should be increased, but there are faculties that have been completely neglected. For example, the Faculty of Exercise Science is only at the University of Jyväskylä, and there are six hundred applicants for exercise biology a year, of which about 30 get a study place. At the same time, it is told how people’s lack of exercise and the accumulation of excess weight are the biggest health threats to Finns.

In the future, more and more professionals will be needed in this field as well, but it is not taken into account in university study places.

When the most desirable option can only be found at one university and there are only a handful of starting places, the young person does not want to use the advantage of being a first-time applicant to any other place. This is exactly why the young person in our family is in the same situation as Salla Tamsi: we try to get in year after year, raise our grades, study for entrance exams and occasionally work a little. As a result of all the high school and entrance exam reforms and the few starting places, a huge amount of time is wasted, i.e. years, when young people do not get to study the field they want.

Now is the time for decision-makers to make bold corrective moves and stop keeping young people in limbo.

Mother of a third compulsory gap year

