Reader’s Opinion | The lack of space has forced kindergartens to come up with creative solutions

I am happily followed the news about the measures that are being taken to solve the crisis-ridden situation in early childhood education.

As important as it is, for example, to increase training places, raise wages and allocate resources appropriately, the situation will not improve unless those of us who work in early childhood education have peace of mind and suitable spaces in which to work.

There is already constant pressure to accommodate more children and staff in cramped spaces. For example, children in need of support are granted a group reduction, but this does not affect the spaces. Consequently, more children are placed elsewhere in the unit and creative solutions are made: we play in the hallway, eat in stages and take turns resting in the gymnasium. As a result, the feeling of urgency increases when you have to schedule the day’s program down to the minute.

In addition to the fact that within the unit – or even the early childhood education area – staff are transferred daily from one group to another, there are no workspaces. Early childhood education teachers hold discussions remotely in changing rooms and train in the paper warehouse. Children’s groups have been set up in meeting rooms, for example, where meetings are held in the coffee room and coffee breaks in the hallway.

I still experience joy every day when I work with children. However, everyone can wonder how long they would be able to do meaningful work in conditions where in the morning they don’t know where they are doing their work, whether there is an opportunity to carry out their own work tasks, or whether there are any facilities for carrying out work tasks at all.

