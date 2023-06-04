Reader’s Opinion | The lack of more small upper secondary schools violates municipal self-determination

High schools operate in large and small towns from different starting points.

In government negotiations the so-called supplement for small high schools is on display. It is called “the most significant thing in the financing of upper secondary schools” (HS 23.5.). In reality, the state’s share of the supplement for small upper secondary schools is only 1.5 percent of the total funding of upper secondary schools.

The smallest high school in Finland has about 15 students and the largest has 1,500 students. The supplement for small upper secondary schools, which harmonizes funding, increases the state share granted through the Ministry of Education and Culture in upper secondary schools with less than 200 students. Those planning to remove or change the addition of small upper secondary schools are not aware that upper secondary schools operate from different starting points in large and small towns.

Big high schools are just high schools. Instead, in small towns, upper secondary school and primary school almost always operate in the same premises under the same teachers and management. The vast majority of positions are shared, and they have enough lessons, so even elementary schools attract formally qualified people in application situations. The small municipality’s own high school also guarantees the level of basic education.

The Ministry of Education and Culture has criticized the addition of small high schools, because losing the addition can be an obstacle to the merger of high schools. The problem can be easily solved, for example, with the transitional period principle, as in the past in the mergers of small municipalities.

Behind the ministry’s desire for change can be seen the goal of promoting a regional model for upper secondary education, similar to vocational education. The ministry talks about increasing accessibility. From the point of view of young students, accessibility is at its best right now.

The state is only a 30 percent minority shareholder in the total funding of the upper secondary school. The lack of more small upper secondary schools violates municipal self-determination.

Jukka O. Mattila

Ville Metsäpelto

Suomen Local High School Association

