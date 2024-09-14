Reader’s Opinion | The lack of interaction skills will be expensive for Finland

Reader’s opinion|Finland is losing money and valuable opportunities to promote democracy due to insufficient communication skills.

Presentation and interaction skills can decide the future of democracy. Supplier Elina Väntönen in the story (10.9.) there was a big televised debate between the candidates for the American presidential elections. Horrible Harris performance was said to spell trouble if he repeated mannerisms or failed to interact.

The world already knows that presentation and interaction skills decide presidential elections as well as the success of companies or communities. Top leaders train like professional athletes so that they manage to be authentic in stressful situations and get their core messages communicated in an understandable way.

In Finland, we are unfortunately behind the times. Due to insufficient training and lack of preparation, we do not do as well as we could in the global competition. Too often in our home country we see performing and numbing performance.

Now would be the time to learn from Harris as well About the Obamas too: practicing communication skills is the key to success.

Johannes Lahtela

kirjailija, interaction director, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.