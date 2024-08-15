Reader’s Opinion | The kidney donor’s loss of earnings should be fully compensated

Reader’s opinion|Legislation must enable full reimbursement of living kidney donor costs.

New 400 people are waiting for a kidney in Finland, and the average waiting time for a kidney transplant is one and a half years. 260–300 transfers are made annually. An effective way to increase the number of kidney transplants is to increase transplants from living donors, which account for less than 20 percent of all kidney transplants. The other Nordic countries are ahead of Finland in the number and relative proportion of living kidney donors.

Law according to which any adult can donate a kidney. A kidney transplant from a living donor has several advantages compared to a transplant from a brain-dead donor, such as increasing the timeliness and cost-effectiveness of the treatment, eliminating or shortening the need for dialysis treatment, and improving the prognosis.

In Finland, the kidney donor incurs a loss of earnings as a result of the donation, as well as expenses for travel to health care, among other things. Advocacy work has been carried out for several years to correct the problem. In the national action plan for organ donation and transplantation, the goal is to compensate the donor’s costs in full. For example, in Norway and Sweden, this practice has been in force for a long time.

For a kidney donor for the period of sick leave, a donation allowance equal to the sickness allowance is paid, the amount of which does not correspond to the donor’s actual loss of earnings. Finland is embarking on a path where the position of the donor will be further weakened. The government is proposing changes to the Health Insurance Act that would reduce the amount of the surrender allowance.

“ The kidney donor must not remain in the position of payer.

This contradicts the government’s policy of saving money, because a kidney transplant not only improves the recipient’s quality of life and life expectancy, but already after the first year saves society 40,000 euros per year compared to dialysis treatment. In addition, many transferees return to study or work. A kidney transplant is the most cost-effective treatment offered by medical care.

It would be necessary, in connection with the current law amendment, to change the criteria for determining the transfer allowance in such a way that the transferor’s loss of earnings can be fully compensated. In addition, the necessary changes regarding the reimbursement of travel expenses should be made to the Health Insurance Act, so that the donor does not remain in the position of the payer for them as well.

Voluntarily the person donating a kidney cannot benefit financially from the donation. However, it is unfair that the donor has to pay for an act that is of great benefit to both the person in need of the organ and society as well. Humanly and financially, we cannot afford to lose a single donor because the donation would be too expensive for him.

Ilkka Helanterä

docent, specialist in nephrology, Hus

Maria Ruuskanen

an expert in welfare and social security

Sari Högström

executive director

Kidney and Liver Association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.