Reader’s Opinion | The insecurity of working life is increasing even more

The possibility of concluding a fixed-term employment contract without a specific reason brings uncertainty, especially to the lives of young employees.

Government program According to At the moment, the employment relationship is always concluded for an indefinite period, unless there are separate grounds for a fixed term. This starting point for a permanent employment relationship gives employees the opportunity to plan their future in peace and in the longer term. A permanent employment relationship creates security for, among other things, starting a family and choosing a place to live.

If the government’s goal is realized, there is a risk that the chaining of unjustified fixed-term employment relationships will increase, as will pregnancy discrimination. This brings uncertainty especially to the lives of young employees who are starting their careers.

According to the Employment Contracts Act, the trial period can be a maximum of six months. However, the registration of the government program allows employers to use fixed-term contracts during year-long trial periods, even if the continuous need for labor is obvious. At the same time, fixed-term obligations oblige the employee more than a probationary period. In contrast to a probationary period, a fixed-term employment relationship cannot, in principle, be terminated if, for example, an interesting permanent job comes along.

This work life weakening of the government program also targets young adults who want to find their place in working life and in life in general. The insecurity of working life increases the mental health problems of young people, which are already on the rise. The government says it is committed to promoting good mental health. Could it be demonstrated by showing that the peace of mind of young workers matters?

Sirma Lampinen

Teija Ylönen

future working group

Trade union Jyty

