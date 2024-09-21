Reader’s Opinion | The increasing use of renewable energy eats up natural capital

Reader’s opinion|Stopping the loss of nature should not remain at the feet of climate goals and economic growth.

World Director of Nature and Biodiversity of the Economic Forum (WEF). Akanksha Khatri said in an interview with HS (15.9.), that we must strive to break away from the linear economic model, which devours natural resources at one end and throws out waste at the other end, and move in a renewable direction and a circular economy. As an example of this, he mentions the use of solar and wind power in energy production.

However, there is nothing renewable in wind and solar power other than “fuel”. The construction of wind turbines and the manufacture of solar panels consume a lot of non-renewable natural resources in proportion to the energy produced and after their short useful life produce a large amount of waste, the recycling of which is still largely unorganized. Even the foundations of wind turbines are allowed to remain in place after the turbines are decommissioned, which means that a huge amount of recyclable steel is buried in the ground forever.

The growth of renewable energy, which requires large areas of land and is mainly located in forests, means an increasing load on nature and leads to an accelerated reduction of natural capital. However, renewable energy is seen as a solution to climate change, and it is promoted by easing environmental requirements and permit procedures.

In particular, skillful marketing has created an unjustifiably environmentally friendly public image for wind power. Environmental damage caused by wind power is considered a minor and acceptable evil alongside more important goals. It is believed that nature will be saved as long as we get rid of carbon dioxide emissions.

Stopping the loss of nature, which Khatri advocated, should not be left at the feet of climate goals and economic growth. Harming nature should not be accepted even under the guise of saving the climate. Khatri’s idea of ​​striving to leave nature as a surplus is more than profitable, and it should also be taken as a goal in the production of renewable energy.

Sari Murto

Master of Philosophy, Chair

Ismo Anttalainen

agrologist, vice president

Riitta Lindgren

master of business sciences, licensing expert

Tuulivoima-citizensyhdistys ry

