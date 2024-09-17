Reader’s Opinion | The increase in water supply repair debt must be brought under control

Reader’s opinion|The challenges of water supply networks remain hidden underground until the end.

Clean no one can question the necessity of drinking water. Although Finland is still known as a model country for water supply, we have no cause for excessive satisfaction in this matter either. The older age groups of the water and sewerage network are deteriorating and the growth of the maintenance debt is accelerating. The current development must first be identified and then corrected.

The challenges of water supply networks remain hidden underground until the end. Problems are often noticed only when the pipes break. However, municipal decision-makers should not run away from their responsibility. They must ensure that people in their own areas are aware of the current state of water supply. And if the network requires additional investments, the water charges must be sized in such a way that maintenance is possible. Otherwise, pipe breaks and occasional disruptions in water quality and distribution will become more common every year.

More planned maintenance is needed in Finland so that the development of water supply networks can be changed. Unfortunately, this means that consumers will pay more for water in the future than at present. In the short term, increasing renovations means an increase in costs, but preventing problems is usually cheaper in the long term than problems with the availability of clean water and the constant repair of unexpected and sudden pipe breaks.

Legislation is also decisive in water supply. The reform of the Water Supply Act will end up in parliament at the beginning of next year. The reform is important because the current legislation does not seem to have succeeded in securing the sustainability of water supply. In addition to the proposed changes, it would be important to consider whether compensation paid to customers due to water supply errors should be increased. In this case, the lost euros would bring attitudes to prevention and maintenance.

Matti Mäkelä

Advocacy manager, Koneyrittäjät ry

