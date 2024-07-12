Reader’s Opinion | The increase in the number of prisoners takes resources away from rehabilitation

Reader’s opinion|Even in the beginning, the resources of the Criminal Sanctions Office have been too few.

The Criminal Sanctions Department there are many kinds of people as customers. Others have drifted into a cycle of crime and/or substance abuse through challenging growing conditions, mental health problems and unpleasant life experiences. Others, on the other hand, have seen an opportunity to gain some advantage by committing crimes and believed that they would not be caught. For some it has been the frolic of youth and for some it has been a betrayal of judgment.

There are also those who are severely personality-disordered, and some simply choose to act against society’s norms. There are many types of criminals and types of crimes, so simplifications should be avoided. For example, violent criminals, sex offenders and economic criminals can have a very different profile, not to mention organized crime.

With a punishment system has a significant social role from the point of view of acting as a deterrent as well as the realization of justice and the protection of society from criminals. Both the Imprisonment Act and the Act on the Implementation of Community Sanctions start from the fact that the aim of the punishments is to increase people’s readiness for a crime-free lifestyle. Clients of the Criminal Sanctions Office have a high risk of reoffending. For example, about three out of five prison inmates repeat the crime, one in three community service inmates.

The Criminal Sanctions Department special expertise is the simultaneous implementation of supervision and rehabilitation. You have to be able to assess who will benefit and from what kind of rehabilitation, who still needs motivation and for whom it is not necessarily worth spending time on rehabilitation. In particular, psychopaths, narcissists and sadists with severe personality disorders very rarely benefit from any kind of rehabilitation.

The number of clients of the Criminal Sanctions Office is increasing, and the plans of both the previous and the current government will increase the number of clients. The financial situation has become tighter and the resources of the Criminal Sanctions Office have been too few even at the beginning. When resources have to be compromised, control often has to be prioritized first, because the safety of personnel and other customers must be ensured. In addition, as the workload increases, there is less and less time left for individual client rehabilitation.

Customer numbers growth and the tightening of the economic situation will inevitably lead to a decrease in rehabilitation. The employees of the Criminal Sanctions Institute have also been trained in rehabilitative treatment since the prison guards. Especially in the area of ​​community sanctions, rehabilitation is emphasized and it is wanted to be done with high quality. Good rehabilitation can ensure the success of clients’ motivation for a crime-free life in practice. The reduction in rehabilitation has effects on the overall safety of society as a whole, in addition to work comfort.

