Reader’s Opinion | The importance of the issue cannot be justified by the wrong means of the demonstrations

Reader’s opinion|The opinion must be expressed by legal means.

Legal expressing an opinion is based on the freedom of opinion and assembly guaranteed in our constitution. The demonstration must be organized peacefully, without endangering the safety of participants or bystanders and without infringing their rights.

Care must also be taken that the demonstration does not cause significant damage to the environment.

In demonstrations protected by the Constitution, permitted means of expressing one’s opinion include speeches, slogans and carrying signs. Marching from one place to another on a route announced to the police in advance at a time announced in advance is also permitted and legal.

Jeopardizing safety and blocking traffic is not allowed, as is breaking shop windows and burning cars. Demonstrators who resort to these means place themselves outside the right to protest protected by the Assembly Act and take full criminal responsibility for their illegal activities. The Jesuits were wrong: the end does not justify the means.

The legality and acceptability of the means used in the demonstration must be evaluated regardless of what the subject of the demonstration is. It is misguided and inappropriate to justify the means of the demonstration with the importance of the issue for or against which the opinion is being demonstrated.

Pekka Hirvonen

pensioner, Joensuu

