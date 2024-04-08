Reader's Opinion | The idea of ​​family voting rights could be brought up again

Tuuli Lopmeri and Lotta Tuominen proposed lowering the voting age to 16 years (HS Opinion 5.4.). At the same time, the low birth rate raises concerns. Finland's population is estimated to decline in the 2030s despite immigration.

In relation to both themes, I bring up the debate from almost 30 years ago, which was held by the Deputy Chancellor of Justice Pirkko K. Koskinen on the basis of the proposal regarding limiting the voting rights of pensioners. Aimo Pajunen already in 1995 saw the country's dependency ratio weakening (HS 2.12.1995): “In order for families with children to have sufficient say in politics, the right to vote should be expanded in Finland by introducing the so-called family voting right, within the framework of which all minors would also have the right to vote.”

Pajunen proposed lowering the voting age to 16 and giving the right to vote to the parents of children younger than this.

I think the idea of ​​family voting rights is worth considering. At the same time, other groups of people with disabilities whose voice has not been included in the scope of politics would also be brought under the scope of real voting rights. In this way, democracy would be significantly expanded, to the 1906 model. Intergenerational and future people's lives would take center stage.

Pajunen also answered the question, why shouldn't our population decrease when there are too many people born in the world. “In the context of the population problems of the whole earth, it doesn't matter if there are 3, 4 or 5 million of us, but it is crucial for our chances to overcome difficult problems in this country, which is one of the largest in Europe, and at the same time to be able to help others.”

According to forecasts, in about 60 years the world's population will reach its peak of 10 billion and begin to decline. How vitally Finland will take on the challenges of the future will be decided already in our time.

Juha Forsberg

Kuusankoski

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.