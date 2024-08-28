Reader’s Opinion | The Humallahti cycling bridge is a completely unnecessary project

Reader’s opinion|The plan is in strong conflict with the cultural and natural values ​​of the Meilahti villa area and Humallahti.

Cycling promotion is important, but it shouldn’t be done by repeating the same mistakes that were made in the past when driving smoothly. The Munkkiniemenbaana direct route planned over Humallahti (HS 27.8.) brings to mind the highway plans drawn up by engineering firm Smith & Polvinen for the center of Helsinki in the late 1960s, with ramps curving over the sea.

The massive and high bicycle bridge with embankments proposed by the city’s transport department would destroy Humallahdenpuisto’s valuable natural and cultural environment and landscape views. The construction of the bridge and future winter maintenance would weaken the ecological condition of the shallow sea bay.

The ancient cliffs of Humallahti are a rare scenic gem, the last coastal cliffs of the inner city of Helsinki. There is a Bronze Age cemetery on the top of the rock, which is one of the nationally significant ancient remains. The rugged cliffs of Humalpuisto and the beautiful and peaceful cove in front of them are a popular recreation and outdoor area where you can walk, sit, have a picnic, swim and paddle. Building a bridge in front of the cliffs would cut off the connection from the beach to the sea and make the place inaccessible, decisively reducing the park’s comfort and recreational and outdoor use. In addition, a bicycle bridge with embankments would spoil the landscape of Kesäranta, the prime minister’s official residence, and could become a security risk by providing a direct line of sight there.

A bridge would be an expensive, harmful and completely unnecessary project in many ways. The plan is in strong conflict with the cultural and natural values ​​of Meilahti’s villa area and Humallahti’s, and its implementation would irreversibly change the nationally defined cultural environment (RKY). The effects of the bridge on nature, the cultural environment and the comfort of the city’s residents have not been investigated much.

The most reasonable and many times cheaper is to align the bicycle path on the edge of Paciuskenkatu by modifying it and by making the hill gentler at Seurasaarenti, and this has also been suggested by the traffic consultant hired by the city.

Harri Hautajärvi

doctor of technology, architect SAFA

Vice President of Finland

Mona Schalin

architect SAFA

Member of the Finnish government

ICOMOS – expert organization for building protection and nurturing cultural environments

