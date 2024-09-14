Reader’s Opinion | The Helsinki region should switch to free public transport

Reader’s opinion|Free public transport would solve many problems. The costs of public transport could be covered by a payment similar to the Yle tax.

If if an intelligent being came from outer space to inspect the traffic of the Helsinki region (HSL), he might ask why a sprawling ticket system with zones, smart devices and inspectors is needed. He might see it as appropriate for the driver to focus on safe driving instead of drooling over small phone screens.

Why all the rambling? After all, the purpose is only to help the traveler move from place A to place B.

You rarely see good news about HSL. In past years, the corona pandemic took away customers and money. There is a constant shortage of competent and motivated personnel. Now, young people traveling by bus are putting a strain on the economy, and drivers don’t always check tickets. Frequent renewal of electronic systems always costs more. The inspectors are unhappy with the pay for their thankless work.

Old the idea of ​​free public transport has been adopted in some regions of Europe (HS 13.9.)among others in Tallinn. You can find quite a few good aspects of being free of charge. The customer’s movement becomes easier when he does not have to venture through the ticket jungle. Passenger numbers are increasing. The company’s expenses are reduced. The motivation of the staff improves.

HSL’s difficulties may be too great to be solved with old methods. It is difficult to increase customers’ willingness to pay, and it is difficult to turn drivers into power inspectors. When the culture of free travel has emerged among young people, it may not be possible to turn back the clock.

“ HSL’s difficulties may be too great to be solved with old methods.

What if one-time, monthly, commuting, zone and whatever tickets were forgotten and HSL’s income was collected with a payment similar to the Yle tax? Obviously, the cost per passenger trip would decrease. The reform sounds radical, but it’s worth remembering that the municipal residents already pay a large part of the costs in their taxes.

In these times of scissoring, action would be a boost. The positive ecological impact would be obvious.

Public transport expenses are truly a social choice that can be resolved this way or that way. Traffic cannot be stopped. Someone always pays the expenses. But collecting money in the form of tickets is difficult and expensive compared to a solution like the Yle tax.

Would the mayor start a report on public transport? There are models. Economists know how to count. Not the least of the positive aspects is that the future mayor of Helsinki would raise himself to the status of a statesman with a brave act.

Raimo Laakia

Sipoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.