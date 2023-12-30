Sunday, December 31, 2023
Reader's Opinion | The helpfulness of the young people made me feel good

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2023
in World Europe
Reader's Opinion | The helpfulness of the young people made me feel good

A group of youth ran to offer help to someone who slipped on the street.

I was before Christmas with my out-of-town friends in the center having a little Christmas party. While we were waiting for a taxi, an elderly person who passed by slipped and hit his face on the icy street. We went to check and ask how bad it was. At the same time, a group of youth happened to come from around the corner and immediately came to offer their help. They naturally faced an elderly person in a difficult situation and offered to wait for the ambulance to arrive.

Even though the meeting was caused by an unpleasant reason, the young people's caring, helpfulness and activity in a surprising situation in the middle of the night brought a lot of good mood and pride.

Minna Mayer

Doctor of Political Science, Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

