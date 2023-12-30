Reader's Opinion | The helpfulness of the young people made me feel good

A group of youth ran to offer help to someone who slipped on the street.

I was before Christmas with my out-of-town friends in the center having a little Christmas party. While we were waiting for a taxi, an elderly person who passed by slipped and hit his face on the icy street. We went to check and ask how bad it was. At the same time, a group of youth happened to come from around the corner and immediately came to offer their help. They naturally faced an elderly person in a difficult situation and offered to wait for the ambulance to arrive.

Even though the meeting was caused by an unpleasant reason, the young people's caring, helpfulness and activity in a surprising situation in the middle of the night brought a lot of good mood and pride.

Minna Mayer

Doctor of Political Science, Helsinki

