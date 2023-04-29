Reader’s Opinion | The heart of Helsinki is in its spirit squares

With the help of the central tunnel, Helsinki’s valuable core can be revitalized.

In his writing (HS 25.4.) Professor emeritus Jorma Paavonen described the worsening problems in the center of Helsinki well. He needed a recovery plan to remedy the situation. Revitalization is really needed, because the heart of the city, the old core center, is in its throes.

The blood circulation of the human heart is improved by bypass surgery when the blood does not circulate in blocked or constricted vessels. The flow of traffic in Helsinki can be improved by building a system of rock tunnels below congested streets. The master plan for this “bypass cut” is already ready. Its name is Keskustatunneli. Only with it can the old, valuable core of the stadium be revived.

Erkki Jännes

Master of Science in Engineering, retired, Töölö, Helsinki

