Saturday, April 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | The heart of Helsinki is in its spirit squares

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | The heart of Helsinki is in its spirit squares

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

With the help of the central tunnel, Helsinki’s valuable core can be revitalized.

In his writing (HS 25.4.) Professor emeritus Jorma Paavonen described the worsening problems in the center of Helsinki well. He needed a recovery plan to remedy the situation. Revitalization is really needed, because the heart of the city, the old core center, is in its throes.

The blood circulation of the human heart is improved by bypass surgery when the blood does not circulate in blocked or constricted vessels. The flow of traffic in Helsinki can be improved by building a system of rock tunnels below congested streets. The master plan for this “bypass cut” is already ready. Its name is Keskustatunneli. Only with it can the old, valuable core of the stadium be revived.

Erkki Jännes

Master of Science in Engineering, retired, Töölö, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

See also  Column | It would be good for basic Finns to read poems

#Readers #Opinion #heart #Helsinki #spirit #squares

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Is your turn? These 3 zodiac signs will find LOVE before the end of April

Is your turn? These 3 zodiac signs will find LOVE before the end of April

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result