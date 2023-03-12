Reader’s Opinion | The health checks of the unemployed must be brought to the level required by law

At best, a health check-up can be a turning point and promote employment and a good life for the unemployed.

Sufficient ability to work is a prerequisite for employment. In order to succeed in returning to working life after a long period of unemployment, one must have an understanding of one’s own ability to work and the possibilities to influence it. It is known that the unemployed suffer from health problems more than other people of working age, but they use health services little, partly because of money and partly because of perceived inconvenient access.

The law defines a health check-up, which is used to assess work ability, as a service for the unemployed. The unemployed can apply for a health check-up free of charge through te services or a health station. Unfortunately, the implementation of inspections in different parts of Finland is unequal: the inspection can be refused, queues are long, or unemployed people are shuttled from te services to the health center and back. It is important to note that although the check-up is free, follow-up treatment may be subject to a fee, which makes it difficult for the unemployed to receive the treatment they are entitled to.

At best, a health check-up can be a turning point and promote employment and a good life for the unemployed. Health checks can be used to define and clarify work that suits you.

In Finland, there has long been a black-and-white way of thinking about work ability: either you work 100% or you don’t work at all. However, there is a wide range of different life situations in between, when suitable work can be part-time, work trial or, for example, wage support work.

You can get a job even after a long period of unemployment. The majority of the unemployed hope to find a job that suits their life situation and ability to work. Assessment of work ability is the first step towards a job that suits you.

Peppi Tervo-Hiltula

executive director, Työttomien ay members tukiyhdistys ry

Katriina Lehtovaara

activity coordinator, health for the unemployed activity

Central organization of the unemployed

Tiina Tuominen

expert psychologist, working life mental health, Mieli ry

