Reader’s Opinion | The growth of Finnish forests cannot be increased much

The phase in which the growth of forests is constantly increasing seems to have been passed, and due to the age structure of the forests, the growth may even slightly decline.

Herman Hakala (HS 28.7.) suggested strengthening the carbon sequestration of forests by increasing the annual growth of forests to 150 million cubic meters and by keeping the felling of forests permanently lower than the growth. Neither of these is possible.

Finland the forests’ annual trunk tree growth is 103 million cubic meters in the latest VMI results. With the enhancement measures presented in the final report of the Natural Resources Center’s Metsä 150 project, the growth could be increased to around 120 million cubic meters at the most, but that would take time and require long-term, intensive forestry that emphasizes only wood production in all forests in commercial use.

The growth of a young forest accelerates with the increase of connecting leaf mass up to the age of 30–40 years, and then slowly starts to decrease, because connecting products are needed for the maintenance respiration of the grown biomass. In an economic sense, a forest is usually 60–100 years old when it is finally ready for felling.

“ Climate change has increased the growth of forests.

The last ones In 70 years, the growth has doubled, because the forests have been regenerated to full density with fast-growing seedlings suitable for the place of growth and the swamp has been drained. These actions have been carried out throughout the country during the entire forest rotation period as comprehensively as possible considering the forest ownership structure. Since a large part of the forests have been young and fast-growing, there has not been as much wood to cut as the forests have grown, and the trees have acted as a carbon sink.

Climate change has also increased the growth of forests through a longer growing season and an increase in carbon dioxide concentration, but in recent years periods of drought, for example, have had the opposite effect. All in all, the phase in which forest growth is constantly increasing seems to have been passed, and due to the age structure of the forests, growth may even decline slightly.

Increasing the growth of forests permanently to already more than 110 million cubic meters is challenging. An increase in growth of 1–2 million is expected from the breeding benefit of already planted seedlings. An extensive fertilization program could also achieve a growth increase of about one million cubic meters. Thinning of nurseries and plantation forests only increases growth in the long term and to the extent that they direct tree species ratios to the best producing tree species. Growth can also be increased by a moderate extension of cycle times, which means keeping the logging level lower than growth for a few more decades.

If the cutting level of the forests is never allowed to rise to the level of the net growth of the economic forests, the growth begins to wane as the forests age. Therefore, Hakala’s proposal to keep the logging level lower than growth, which is considered in itself, offers only a temporary solution to maintaining the carbon sink. In the long term, it is necessary to develop more efficient ways to store carbon from wood cut down to make way for new growing trees in long-lived carbon stores. Such stocks include, for example, technical carbon sinks and long-lived wood-based products.

Lauri Mehtätalo

Jari Hynynen

Research professors at the Natural Resources Center

