Reader’s Opinion | The grounds for dismissing a member of parliament must be specified

It is problematic if a member of parliament moves to the service of a company, association or interest organization.

Parliamentary the plenary session has granted ex-prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) an exemption by a member of parliament on the proposal of the Speaker’s Council. Marin will take over the position of strategic advisor at the Tony Blair Institute.

According to the constitution, a member of parliament can request an exemption if the parliament considers that there is a good reason for granting the exemption. Since the beginning of the parliament’s activities, the principle has been in effect according to which a member of parliament cannot resign simply by giving notice. It is a matter of membership of the highest state body, which has been reached with one’s own consent and based on the trust given by the voters for a certain period of time. The reasons for the Constitution (2000) state: “Parliament has generally taken a rather reserved approach to granting exemptions for personal reasons. For example, appointment to a high office or election to a socially significant position has generally been considered a justified reason for granting an exemption.”

It is natural that one can move from the position of MP to another post elected by the people, such as president, member of the European Parliament or full-time mayor elected by the council. A person can also become Finland’s representative in an international organization or in a high government position. The task at the service of the people’s government continues, but in a different capacity. On the other hand, it is more problematic if the member of parliament transfers to the service of a company, association or interest organization. It’s about the appreciation of the MP’s job in relation to other jobs. At the same time, it is also about canceling the service promise given to the voter. Frustration with the MP’s work has not been considered an acceptable reason.

In practice, the parliament has recently approved the exemption of MPs from all duties without clearly specifying a good reason. If there are restrictions on moving into a new career, they should be known in advance. Therefore, the Speaker’s Council of the Parliament should refine the interpretation of “good reason” based on the opinion of the Constitutional Law Committee.

Due to its nature, the position of a member of parliament does not require a waiting period. The situation of the ministers, on the other hand, is different. From a European point of view, the roughest example is the work of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in the Russian strategic company Gazprom.

Greco, the anti-corruption body of the Council of Europe, has pointed out that Finland lacks restrictions on the duties of a minister after his duties have ended in order to prevent corruption. Last fall, the government passed a proposal on the ministerial grace period, which would have prevented the use of information and influence gained by the minister against Finland’s interests. Parliament did not have time to consider the motion.

It is understandable that a party leader and a minister who loses an election will step down and a new person will start as party leader. Former prime ministers would be a great resource for Finland in international organizations and the foreign affairs administration. As before, the positions of the Bank of Finland’s board of directors and governors are not available. However, it is important to ensure that knowledge and influence are not used to earn money against the interests of Finland and the EU.

Kimmo Sasi

former chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee (kok)

