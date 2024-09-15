Reader’s Opinion | The green transition requires a carefully considered strategy and prioritization

Reader’s opinion|The green transition will not succeed if resources are allocated incorrectly.

In the editorial (HS 4.9.) expressed concern about the speed of Finland’s progress on the road to the green transition. Even if the speed is increased, it is of no use if the direction is wrong.

At the moment, the green transition is treated with unrealistic optimism. The transition will not be successful if the necessary resources are not allocated correctly. Therefore, a carefully considered strategy and prioritization is needed.

The green one the technologies of the transition, which are mainly based on modern electronics, compete for the same resources with the entire ict sector and many other sectors, such as space technology. For example, the battery industry will suffocate under the needs coming from different directions, if it is not quickly decided where to allocate the limited resources.

Jari Laukia emphasized (HS Opinion 13.9.) importance of the circular economy and stated that economic growth cannot require “an increase in the use of virgin raw materials”. The circular economy must be developed quickly, but considering the green transition, it is only a partial solution.

Unfortunately, the technologies of the green transition are such that the use of virgin raw materials will certainly increase. Modern high-tech devices contain almost all the metals of the periodic table and other raw materials that are mixed with each other in small amounts. Recycling raw materials is therefore very challenging, sometimes impossible.

“ The green transition is approached with unrealistic optimism.

It is fortunate for Finland that we have a special position in Europe: although the raw material resources of our soil are not huge on a global scale, they are considerable on a European scale and especially in relation to the size of the national economy.

Modern The majority of raw materials used by ict, especially raw materials defined as critical by the EU, currently come from the global south, above all from China. Critical raw materials in Finland include at least cobalt, niobium and platinum group metals. As for other raw materials, we have chromium, copper, gold, selenium, nickel and lithium.

As for chromium and palladium, which belongs to the platinum group metals, there are hardly any deposits in the EU region other than in Finland. Regarding nickel, Finland’s share is more than 50 percent and tens of percent of gold. There is also plenty of lithium needed by the battery industry.

Finland therefore has an excellent opportunity not only to produce significant quantities of raw materials needed for the green transition on a European scale, but also to build comprehensive processing networks for the rational utilization of these resources.

Globals the market is not capable of strategic thinking, the core of which is survival instead of profit maximization. Creating such a strategy is left to the best human brains. It goes without saying that the strategy must also take into account natural values, which are traditionally forgotten in mining.

I personally support reducing consumption – resource wisdom – as the most effective way on the way towards a greener society. Resource wisdom must also focus on the technologies of the green transition. A good motto would be: as little as possible, but as much as necessary.

Veikko Halttunen

Doctor of Economics,

a university teacher teaching responsible digitization

University of Jyväskylä Faculty of Information Technology and resource wisdom community JYU.Wisdom

