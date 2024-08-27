Reader’s Opinion | The government’s three-month time limit for job hunting is impossible

Reader’s opinion|Finland will not become the number one destination for international talent without a change in attitude.

Teemu Muhonen raised in his writing (HS 23.8.) bring out the negative images caused by the government’s regulations related to immigration. The government’s proposals to tighten immigration are not exceptional in the Nordic countries, but they are harmful to Finland.

Finland cannot brag about being an attractive target country for international talents. Research shows that our neighbors are perceived as much more attractive among skilled workers. The statistics also show that we get fewer and fewer specialists, especially those with special skills.

The government the plans to tighten work-related immigration have already caused concerns and desires to move out among skilled workers living here. Companies report that international recruitment is becoming more difficult and that more and more people want to discuss Finland’s negative immigration climate.

The government’s proposal for the so-called three-month rule would put legal pressure on immigrants to look for a new job within three months or six months after the end of the employment relationship. The time limit is impossible due to, among other things, long recruitment processes.

Second the problem is that employers would be required to notify the Finnish Immigration Service when the employment of a person in the country based on employment ends. The obligation will increase companies’ expenses and administrative burden, and strengthen the experience of cumbersome permit bureaucracy.

Of course, there are good things in the presentation: the proposal that a person could also work in defined labor shortage sectors, i.e. more broadly than what he originally received a work-based residence permit for.

However, Finland should completely give up the consideration of needs attached to work permits, in which case the public administration resources that maintain the system could be allocated elsewhere. Employers must also look in the mirror. Finland’s attractiveness as a target country for international talent is weakened by the experiences of how difficult it is for a foreigner to find a job that matches their skills here.

It is understandable that hiring the first international expert is a big step and requires investments related to the working language, familiarization, attitude atmosphere and operational culture. And there is no doubt that we have tasks where knowledge of domestic languages ​​is essential.

“ The economy will recover in time, but Finland’s birth rate is not increasing.

But it seems that the competence criterion of being fluent in the domestic language is often used to cover up fears related to a new type of work community member and to avoid additional work caused by the change. What will we do with the smooth residence permit processes, longer job search protection periods and attraction measures to target countries that we demand, if finding jobs in Finland is too difficult for international talent?

Economic will recover in time, but Finland’s birth rate is not increasing. We will have a labor shortage in the future, which will stunt the growth of companies and erode the financial base of the welfare society. Therefore, more and more employers should find the courage to hire that first international expert.

Milka Kortet

leading expert

immigration leading to work and education policy

Service sector employers Palta ry

