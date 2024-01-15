Reader's Opinion | The government's reproductive policy discriminates against men

For men who want children, it is necessary to find a female partner.

Government is returning Kela reimbursements for fertilization treatments in private health care. 2.7 million euros are set aside for compensation each year.

Women can have children through artificial insemination without a male partner. Instead, it is necessary for men who want children to find a female partner, because giving fertility treatments for the purpose of surrogacy is still illegal in Finland.

According to the latest Terve Suomi survey by the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), men wish to have children more often than women in all age groups. Men under the age of 40 are also more often involuntarily childless than women.

Restoring the Kela compensation for fertilization treatments without allowing surrogacy discriminates against men based on their gender.

Joona Räsänen

specialist in philosophy and bioethics

Turku Humanities Research College

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.