Reader’s Opinion | The government’s proposal for an unpaid sick leave day is unfair

An unpaid sick leave day would encourage personal assistants to come to work sick, which would endanger the health of disabled aid users.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government program has many weakenings regarding working life and social security, which especially affect low-income workers. Several of the government’s legal projects are strongly aimed at, for example, personal assistants for the disabled. If implemented, the government’s plan for unpaid leave on the first day of sick leave also threatens the safe delivery of one of the most important disability services, i.e. personal assistance.

The government is planning to change the pay for sick time so that the first day of sick leave is a self-responsibility day for absences of less than five days. The employer is not obliged to pay the salary for that day, unless otherwise agreed in the terms of employment or employment contract. If implemented, the government’s legal project would threaten more than 10,000 personal assistants who are now outside collective agreements. The proposal would encourage low-paid personal assistants to come to work sick, which would also endanger the health of disabled aid users.

Personal help is work that is done alone and usually at the home of the person receiving the help. With personal help, the disabled person’s right to self-determination and equality is secured by assisting with, for example, dressing, hygiene, cooking and other everyday and leisure activities. It can also include more demanding nursing tasks, for example administering medicine, wound care, catheterization and assisting with the use of a ventilator. Users of personal assistance often belong to risk groups for various diseases.

Many personal assistants also work for more than one aid user in order to secure their livelihood, as the working hours of assisting one aid user do not necessarily guarantee sufficient earnings.

The responsibility for organizing personal assistance lies in welfare areas. The most common way to implement personal assistance is the employer model, in which the disabled person acts as the employer of his assistant and the welfare area reimburses the costs of acting as an employer. More than 20,000 personal assistants are currently employed by the employer model, and more than 10,000 of them work for an employer not organized in an employers’ association. In these employment relationships, only labor legislation is observed.

The government should not risk such responsible work by weakening its statutory minimum working conditions. The position of employees outside collective agreements is already unfair.

Laura Tuominen

contract specialist, trade union JHL

