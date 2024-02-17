Reader's Opinion | The government's gloomy assessments do not encourage work

Why would I work more when the future looks bleak and I'm unlikely to ever retire?

Finland the problems are well known. The debt ratio is increasing mainly due to the aging population and slow growth. The labor market has been brought to a standstill, trust has eroded between the parties, and polarization in society has intensified. The task of the government and politicians in such a situation would be to unite the people and create a feeling that we are in this together and encourage building a better and more sustainable future for everyone.

Instead, according to the government, there seems to be nothing but misery. Why would I work more when the future looks bleak and I'm unlikely to ever retire? I'd rather enjoy life now when I'm young and healthy.

The conditions of low-income and disadvantaged people will deteriorate and social problems will grow due to cuts in social security, while the state coffers will decrease due to the decrease in the overall tax rate. This does not really foster a sense of a common boat where everyone participates in a fair way.

In addition, the communication of many politicians has recently been dismissive and arrogant, exacerbating the division into two. Decisions are made without proof of their effects.

The state is not run in such a difficult situation, but the government's responsibility would be to set an example and create a more rewarding and encouraging environment for everyone. When people feel that they are involved, feel good and see the future as positive, they also want to work and be active.

Saara Hiltunen

Helsinki

