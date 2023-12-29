Reader's Opinion | The government's debt ship ran aground

Finland is in a recession that is deepening.

Bank of Finland and the Ministry of Finance announced their economic forecast for this year and the next two years on December 19: Finland is in a recession that is deepening. The government threatened to turn the debt ship around, but the ship ran aground. The main government party, to the horror of the coalition, the other government parties, frightened by the forecasts, are panicking and canceling their promises not to raise taxes, when additional adjustments of a billion threaten to fall on the necks of the citizens.

At the same time, the government's way of carrying out “working life reforms” has brought the labor market negotiations to a complete standstill. Journalist Marko Junkkari pondered in his writing (17.12.) the labor market situation. He sees many controversial issues as too insignificant for them to be worth letting the country face a broken winter of strikes. Junkkari wonders what the government is aiming for and answers himself: “It's not just about strike fines or sick leave allowances, but about something more fundamental.”

Junkkari hits the heart of the matter. Even difficult substantive disagreements can be resolved even in organizations. If, instead, it is about who decides and to what extent, the result is conflict. The “reforms” demanded by the government with the job promises made by the Ministry of Finance's virtual models are a smokescreen that Junkkari opens and, in Finnish, wants to make the trade union movement squat.

Junkkari's assessment can be considered an example of the so-called logic of hell, which the Swedish organization researcher Philippe Daudi has used as a metaphor in his writings. He had seen the most common cause of destruction in the crisis companies he had studied was that the management team did not agree to reverse the line choices they had made, even though everyone should have already seen that they would lead to disaster. Daudi had to wonder when the companies went inexorably to hell, even though no one meant it, let alone wanted it that way! Power, envy, ambition, everyone's own interests, the fear of losing face from admitting to being wrong, and other brutal motives drowned out the justifications.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) recently confirmed the effectiveness of the metaphor of the logic of hell. When the center's Annika Saarikko suggested that the prime minister call all parties and economic actors together due to the serious economic situation, Orpo bluntly rejected this: “I am ready for a public discussion with all parties. You don't need a separate seminar for that.”

SpongeBob Bird

Doctor of Economics, Tampere

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.