Reader's Opinion | The government's cuts are hitting remote parents hard

It seems pretty drastic that my net income will be cut by almost 20 percent.

Last for months we have been able to read different calculations about how the cuts planned by the government will affect different population groups. Especially the changes hitting families with children from many directions have been terrifying. Single parents have often been mentioned in the calculations, but remote parents have received less attention.

I decided to do the calculations myself about how the cuts will fit my own little family.

I am a remote parent working part-time in the service industry. In this case, remote parent means that my teenage child's official home address is with the other parent, even though he lives with both parents for the same number of days per week. In Finland, a child can only be officially registered at one address, and this address also determines to whom child allowances and housing allowance for the child go.

I work an average of 20–30 hours a week for three different employers in the service industry. My employment is permanent but part-time. I do a lot of sick leave appointments, and the industry is also strongly seasonal. My net salary is around 1,250 euros per month. In addition to this, I have received a housing allowance of around 150 euros and a negotiated daily allowance net of around 250 euros. A total of around 1,650 euros. I'm talking about net euros, because in the grocery store they pay with them instead of gross income.

Next with the cuts coming into force in 2018, with the same amount of work, the amount of the net salary will remain unchanged, but the negotiated daily allowance will only be around 40 euros and the housing allowance will almost be halved to around 75 euros. About 1,350 euros remain on hand, or about 300 euros less per month. The 300-euro protection part that made it easier for part-time workers who work variable hours, and the only support for families that benefited us remote parents, the child increase, leave a big dent in the wallet, even though housing support has been the most prominent in the public eye. Until now, the distant parent has been the biggest “sufferer” of the housing support system, when the home actually has to be sized for more people than what the support system deems necessary.

“ Need to consider moving to a studio apartment with my teenage child.

If I'm really lucky, my coworkers or their kids get sick and I get extra hours. If people spend less and the recession lasts, of course there will be less work and my income will decrease even more. I think I'm a very good employee and I'll go to work even for an hour's shift with a quick notice, but it seems pretty drastic that when the prices rise drastically, my net income will be cut by almost 20 percent.

Are lived reasonably comfortably with my child in a 48-square-meter two-room apartment, but in the future we should think about moving to a one-room apartment. It might not be the most optimal thing for a teenager and a parent to live together, but if my work situation doesn't improve despite all my efforts, we certainly deserve it.

It is paradoxical that at the same time that people should work more and move to more affordable apartments, employers and landlords do not have to offer them, and this mismatch between supply and demand is not taken into account at the level of the system. Only time will tell what kind of Finland we are transitioning to with the changes.

A distant parent

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

