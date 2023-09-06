Reader’s Opinion | The government’s anti-racism communication is loud

You can read between the lines how difficult it has been, even on paper, to present the government as having the same value base.

Prime minister On August 31, the government led by Petteri Orpo (kok) published its long-awaited anti-racism statement. Although the document shows positive signs of wanting to address racism, its wording leaves much to be desired.

In the announcement it is stated that “in the name of freedom of speech, it is necessary to be able to discuss even difficult issues”. However, it is uncertain whether the apparently working parties have a common understanding of what is meant by freedom of speech. It has not been agreed to discuss difficult issues, such as the disagreements that arose during the summer regarding the definition of racism, from the point of view of how completely different views can be reconciled into a coherent anti-racism policy.

“ The statement reiterates that Finland is a democratic state governed by the rule of law.

From the statement, you can read between the lines how difficult it has been, even on paper, to present the government as having the same value base. For example, “sexual and gender minorities” are mentioned, but the positions of the parties sitting in the government on the reform of trans legislation were completely opposite. The formulations seem to allow even white straight men to be considered the intended gender and sexual minority. The marketing of such a false balance in the name of equality is a typical example of a morally distorted discussion of discrimination, which has been practiced even in the ranks of basic Finns.

Perhaps the most worrying thing is that the authors seem to remind themselves that “human rights apply to everyone, including minorities”. The statement also reiterates that Finland is a democratic state governed by the rule of law. The reminder is overshadowed by the fact that there really are dangerously racist, misogynistic and misanthropic individuals and groups in Finland, whose tinkering against equality and democracy has good reasons to intervene.

Fairness and racism should also be examined in relation to the government’s general cutting policy, which does not actually produce savings and will take away from an unforeseeable large number of people the conditions for a basic good life with catastrophic consequences. Many of these consequences are already happening to those in a weaker position due to their immigrant background.

The rule of law as representatives of the people, i.e. as persons elected for legislative work, the government should know that there is no need for (apparent) disapproval of any kind of discrimination, because there is already legislation on it. Constructive actions on dismantling racism, sexism and other discrimination and allowing diversity are not brought up in the communication. In the end, the statement is just a loud – or maybe even a rough – compromise, the apparent spirit of which some members of the government have already publicly spoken out of.

Tiia Sudenkaarne

Doctor of Political Science, PhD, University of Helsinki

Jani Sinokki

doctor of philosophy, research doctor, University of Oulu

