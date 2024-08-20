Reader’s Opinion | The government must protect the well-being of young people

Reader’s opinion|Young people can’t be cut anymore.

Young well-being and inclusion are issues of Finland’s destiny. It should be reflected not only in festive speeches but also in budget decisions. Without young people, we have nothing.

Youth work is a small and cost-effective sector whose employees all over Finland do invaluable work with young people. The young people themselves have assessed that the reduction of youth work would affect the meaning of their lives, the smoothness of everyday life and future prospects – even the continuation of life.

The organization field, on the other hand, offers activity opportunities for young people from different backgrounds. Approximately 7.4 million hours of voluntary work are done annually in the youth sector. Research has shown that every euro invested in this work generates sixfold value for society.

In the budget proposal of the Ministry of Finance, youth work is subject to historically large cuts of 6.5 million euros. The cuts include, among other things, a more than 16 percent cut to state grants for organizations in the youth sector. The allocations will still be negotiated during the budget rush in September.

Young people’s experience of happiness and life satisfaction has decreased more clearly than other population groups in recent years. The malaise of young people must be addressed and social participation must be supported. Active free time and hobbies have been researched to protect against mental health symptoms and exclusion.

The young people have already borne the burden of surgery during the current government term. The social security cuts made by the government hit young people in particular, while more and more young people in Finland are not feeling well and are struggling to cope. The situation is alarming, when up to 20–25 percent of young people suffer from a mental health disorder. Cutting out young people is short-sighted from the point of view of safety, economy and the future. Future surgeries must not affect young people.

Saara Hyrkko

Chairman of the Parliament’s Youth side network, Member of Parliament (green)

Aleksi Sandroos

Chairman of the youth umbrella organization Alliance

