Reader's Opinion | The government must consult all citizens

It is important to remember that the government's job is to represent the people, not rule them arbitrarily.

Public vote is the basic pillar of democracy. However, that does not mean a free ticket to arbitrariness. Even if the government gets a majority of the votes, it does not have the right to do anything or enact any laws.

Blaming Ay movements for the current situation is an indication of simplifying things. It is clear that the government's decisions to interfere with workers' rights arouse opposition. This is not only justified but also necessary, a natural reaction to oppose a policy that is senseless.

We can also imagine the opposite situation. If the government, which is claimed to represent the will of the people, suddenly decides to restrict the activities of companies and impose unfair taxation or reduce rights, the result would be resistance from companies and the EK. Companies cannot resort to strikes, so many would move their headquarters to other countries or stop their operations. In such a situation, the responsibility for the reaction lies with the government, not the companies.

It is important to understand that opposition to government policies is not only about protecting the interests of workers but also about defending social justice. It is equally important to understand that not all reforms need to be implemented. Many see that these proposed reforms do not serve the interests of Finland or Finns.

It is important to remember that the government's job is to represent the people, not rule them arbitrarily. The voice of the people must be heard in its entirety and taken into account in decision-making. This is the basis of democracy, without which we lose the basic values ​​of our society.

Jouni Pirttinen

Tampere

