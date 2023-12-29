Reader's Opinion | The government makes cruel and miserable policies

Petteri Orpo's government is eroding people's livelihood opportunities in a way that is also absurd in terms of the ability of businesses to function.

Industrial union the announcement about the shutdown of Neste's oil refinery has rightly received comments that it will have long-term effects, even weeks. That's how it is. Now, one would assume that these commenters would also have an understanding of the time and losses required by other similar downtime repair measures. However, this does not seem to be the case.

The government's policy of dictation aims at drastic weakening of the livelihood of employees, unemployed and low-income workers. There is no time window in the government's proposals for corrective measures.

The industrial action measures of the labor market organizations have reacted to the government's proposals, because the government makes cruel, miserable and unequal policies. Since everyone of working age has the possibility of becoming unemployed, the government's proposals concern a really wide group of Finns of all ages.

Petteri Orpo's government is eroding people's livelihood opportunities in a way that is also absurd in terms of the ability of businesses to function. The government's proposals that deepen the recession will create a downturn lasting years at worst. That's what we experienced after the 1990s. Therefore, all support must be given to the union's goal of being properly heard at the negotiating table. The government's unilateral dictation policy and selective listening do not build Finland. Without really listening to the experts – and understanding what they say – at worst, damage lasting generations will be done.

Irma Hirsjärvi

chairman

Central organization of the unemployed

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.