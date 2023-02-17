Reader’s Opinion | The goal of local bargaining is not to lower wages

Employer and employee are not each other’s enemies.

Lauri Westerlund perceives local bargaining as a desire to lower workers’ wages and increase the company’s profit (HS Opinion 15.2).

Employer and employee are not each other’s enemies. The employment relationship is a cooperative relationship. The majority of employing companies are very small, and in them the entrepreneur does the same work as the employees. Trust between the parties has been proven to be good.

It is a strange idea that in a cooperative relationship one party would only try to weaken the position of the other. You can’t run a successful business like that. Both parties benefit from the success of the company.

The starting point of local agreements is not to weaken the terms of the employment relationship, but to adapt them as a whole to the prevailing situation at any given time. It preserves jobs, improves employment and creates stability in employment relationships.

The agreement would be voluntary for both the employees and the employer. A local agreement would not be made with each employee separately, but the contracting parties would be the employer and the entire staff, a group of staff or a representative chosen by the staff.

The safety of employees would be based on the right to appeal to a collective agreement, the right to withdraw from the contract and the possibility to turn to the trade union for support. Comprehensive labor legislation would also be safe. Local agreement could not be dictated, but would be based on a common vision of how the company can succeed.

Increasing local bargaining would give power to those who do the work.

Janne Makkula

director, Suomen Yrittäjät

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.