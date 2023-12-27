Reader's Opinion | The funding shortfall of YTHS deepens the mental health crisis even more

Health care for students is being cut, even though the number of students is growing and the demand for health services continues to be at a record high.

Students The health care foundation's (YTHS) service demand has risen to record levels this fall. The demand for general and mental health services has increased by more than 30 percent since the corona years, and the growth has continued this year. This is not a passing spike in demand, but the need for services will remain high.

According to the government's 2024 budget proposal, the per-student compensation received by YTHS would even seem to decrease from this year's 320.16 euros to 319.90 euros. The foundation itself has estimated the need for additional funding from the state to be approximately 8 million euros compared to the allocation presented in the state budget.

In other words, student health care is being cut, even though the number of students is growing and the demand for health services continues to be at a record high. At the same time, investments are being made to other health services while the number of patients remains constant. This is really short-sighted.

Prevention related to students' health and supporting their ability to study will save money in the longer term – and YTHS specifically has special expertise in that regard for students. Investing in student health care enables healthy university graduates to graduate and a smooth transition to working life.

Sonja Naalisvaara

The Union of Finnish Student Unions

Halla Kokkonen

Union of Finnish Student Unions

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.