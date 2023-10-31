Reader’s Opinion | The funding of HSY’s energy consultancy may not be cut

Cutting HSY’s funding endangers the interests of housing associations.

Helsinki is cutting the funding of the Helsinki region’s environmental services (HSY) according to the budget proposal. The cut of 200,000 euros targets the Ilmastoinfo unit, which offers energy advice to housing associations. It is not a cost-saving measure, because Helsinki plans to use the money for its own counseling service. By cutting HSY’s funding, no benefits will be achieved, but it will cause harm to the climate work of housing associations in the capital region.

In terms of climate goals, improving the energy efficiency of building societies and energy renovations play a critical role. Therefore, energy counseling is needed and resources must be allocated to it. However, overlapping counseling structures should be avoided.

Among the public energy advisory services, the services of HSY and Motiva are well-established. Kiinteistöliito has its own comprehensive advisory services for member housing companies. These services do not compete with each other. On top of this, Helsinki has built its own energy consultancy for housing associations, a “free engineering office” of ten experts, which, however, has no guaranteed funding when the current funding ends in 2025.

From the point of view of the overall benefit of housing associations in the capital region, Helsinki’s withdrawal from HSY’s advisory services is harmful and short-sighted. It also seems strange when the aim is otherwise to strengthen regional cooperation and reduce the importance of municipal boundaries. The risk is that as early as 2024, housing associations in Helsinki may be prevented from using HSY’s advisory/training services. From the point of view of Espoo, Vantaa and Kauniainen, the situation is bad, because the remaining service threatens to shrink into non-existence.

In the budget negotiations in Helsinki, the politicians should correct the officials’ proposal so that funding for HSY’s energy consultancy is not cut.

Mika Heikkilä

executive director

Kiinteistöliitto Uusimaa

Kimmo Karvinen

developer of housing association cooperation

The condominium club project

