Reader’s Opinion | The friend festivals of the festive weeks also offer programs for children

Reader’s opinion|The performances of the Sampo festival are suitable for children of different ages, and the program also includes performances interesting for adults.

Mari Nieminen wondered (HS Opinion 4.8.) the complete absence of a program aimed at children from the program of Helsinki’s festive weeks.

However, the offer is supplemented by friend festivals during the holiday weeks. The Sampo festival is a puppet theater festival organized in different parts of Helsinki, which brings to the city a versatile program of puppet theater, shadow theater and object theater performances and side programs from different parts of Europe.

The festival’s performances are suitable for children of different ages, and the program also includes performances interesting for adults. From other friends’ festivals, Teatteri Martti Suosalo’s program also includes a show aimed at children. There is also something for children and young people in Helsinki’s August cultural field.

Anna Martikainen

spokesperson-producer

Sampo Festival & Puppet Theater Sampo

