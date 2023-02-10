Reader’s Opinion | The free market creates a more diverse wine selection

By looking at Estonia, we can assess what the wine supply will look like when sales are liberalized.

Harry Lönnqvist expressed (HS Opinion 6.2.) I worry about the effects of wine sales liberalization on selection and quality. In Estonia, Prismat operates with the same concept as in Finland. Therefore, by looking at Estonia, we can assess what the wine supply will look like when sales are liberalized.

Customers will encounter a very wide and high-quality selection of wines in Prisms of Estonia. Wines that have been selected to suit the grocery store have been sorted according to the dishes that suit them. There are almost a thousand different wines to choose from, both wines from small producers, very high quality wines and 22 different types of champagne. It is also good to remember the possibility of online stores as an enrichment of selections.

A free market and competition create significantly better service and more diverse selections. Markets’ wide selection of wines in Estonia has not destroyed specialty stores. There is often also a specialty alcohol store near the prisms.

Based on my experience, I know that the liberalization of wines in Finland would make more diverse selections available to customers than at present. The change could also create new interesting concepts: in the future, I would like to see, for example, a restaurant and a wine shop or a bookstore and a wine shop under the same roof.

Ilkka Alarotu

retail manager, Estonia

SOK Business

