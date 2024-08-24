Reader’s Opinion | The forest sector has regressed in its environmental activities

Reader’s opinion|Success requires an open, goal-oriented and timed environmental policy.

From the forest industry is becoming a key scapegoat for Finland’s inability to fulfill international environmental policy commitments. The collapse of the carbon sink due to uncontrolled deforestation threatens our country with costs of up to billions, when we do not achieve the carbon sink obligations set by the EU’s climate policy for the land use sector. Destruction of the river mussel ecosystem in Suomussalmi (HS 21.8.) on the other hand, reflects the forest sector’s lax attitude towards international biodiversity policy.

Thus hasn’t always been. While the forest industry was still the worst polluter of Finland’s waterways in the 1970s, in the 1990s it became a success story for water protection. The path from the environmental protection observation class to its model student gives an indication of the environmental policy with which the forest sector could now correct its course.

According to research, the forest industry’s waste water was cleaned as a result of the interplay of tightened public regulation and accelerated industrial innovation. The public authority systematically tightened the quality requirements set for wastewater and informed the industry about the schedule. The industry, on the other hand, invested in improving its processes, aware of the tightening quality requirements. A positive circle between regulation and innovation was born.

Bridge currently, deforestation that shrinks carbon sinks and threatens biodiversity is not really regulated in any way. Consequently, the public authority does not give any kind of signal to the forest sector about the desired direction of innovations, as it did in water protection.

“ Metsäala has not been condemned as a laggard in environmental matters.

Forest sector for example, logging taxes and fees are suitable economic regulatory means for current environmental challenges. Or the forest owner can be obliged to buy logging permits from the permit market. It is also possible to pay the forest owner compensation for the stock of solid carbon he maintains in his forest.

Control based on supervised rules is based on a tiered permit procedure, where smaller fellings require a notification procedure similar to the current one, and larger fellings require a permit – in some cases with an environmental impact assessment obligation. Since the necessary regulation is based on a carbon sink requirement, a national level maximum felling quantity, which is divided into regional quotas, must be determined.

The regulation does not have to be aimed only at forest owners. Product liability is also suitable for the forest sector, whereby the user of the wood is responsible for the maintenance of solid carbon throughout the product’s life cycle, under the threat of sanctions.

Forest sector innovations are researched at a slow pace, because the sector’s investments are large and long-lived. History shows that the industry has not been condemned as a laggard in environmental matters. However, success requires an open, goal-oriented and timed environmental policy.

Janne I. Hukkinen

professor of environmental policy, University of Helsinki

