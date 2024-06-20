Reader’s Opinion | The food system should be based on moderation

Reader’s opinion|Moderation is one alternative way to approach the sustainability of food consumption.

Studies show unequivocally that by reducing meat production and consumption we can improve the well-being of both ourselves and the entire planet. However, there are two pitfalls to this central part of the sustainability transition: the focus on individual choices and the stark opposition between meat and vegetarian food. At the same time that consumers are required to take responsibility for the environmental friendliness and healthiness of their food choices, we maintain the cultural appreciation and affordable price of meat in our society in many different ways.

Instead of focusing on the individual, food consumption and its sustainability problems should be seen as part of a wider set of actors, the food system. The responsibility of food does not depend only on the individual consumer or meat consumption, but on many different factors that are related and affect each other.

Our culture practices, our partially unconscious habits and the everyday rhythm supported by society shape this system: a familiar and inexpensive package of minced meat can be the most attractive solution if cooking is mainly based on surviving in a hurry. Food companies support unsustainable consumption by constantly bringing new highly processed semi-finished products and increasingly innovative snacks to the market, which not only maintain the experience of being in a hurry but also create new desires.

“ Food companies support unsustainable consumption.

Moderation is one alternative way to approach the sustainability of food consumption. Reasonability is based on the idea of ​​a good enough life within the limits of the planet. In the case of food, it means reducing ecologically and health-damaging eating habits and excessive consumption. For an individual, it does not have to mean switching to a strict vegan diet or giving up delicacies, as is easily thought. For example, burgers on Friday can still be part of a sustainable diet for the planet, if instead of meat on other days you enjoy, for example, legumes or domestic wild fish.

Our food system will not become more reasonable unless the big players in the system – such as food companies, grocery stores and political decision-makers – give it their support. It would therefore be worth looking critically at what kind of food products these actors use their resources for and what kind of practices they maintain or prevent.

As individuals, we can also think about how we could make our everyday life such that there would be more time for enjoying food in general. Perhaps that’s how we learn to appreciate life more, which is also represented by the food on our plate and its ingredients.

Jessica Jungell-Michelsson

dissertation researcher

University of Helsinki and Puistokatu 4

Katri Weckroth

dissertation researcher

University of Tampere and Puistokatu 4

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.